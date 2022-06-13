DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.33 ($4.51) and last traded at €4.33 ($4.51). 428,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.56 ($4.75).

The stock has a market cap of $522.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

