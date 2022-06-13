Dfyn Network Reaches One Day Volume of $722,380.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $722,380.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00536888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 119,555,400 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

