Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 308.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

DLR opened at $131.36 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

