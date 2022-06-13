Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

