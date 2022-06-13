DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

