DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.27.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.93 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in DocuSign by 84.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.