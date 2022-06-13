Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.01. 2,703,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

