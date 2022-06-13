Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOL. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

DOL opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$76.80.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

