DragonVein Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $646,470.70 and approximately $490.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00581974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00232146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.