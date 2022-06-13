DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 435 ($5.45) to GBX 360 ($4.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.14) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 430 ($5.39) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

