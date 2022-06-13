DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE DTF opened at $12.21 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

