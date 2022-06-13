DubaiCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

