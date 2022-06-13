Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $84.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Duolingo alerts:

NYSE DUOL opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,529,689.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,161,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,013,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and sold 1,167 shares valued at $106,162. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.