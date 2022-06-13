DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. 24,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

