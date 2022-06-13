DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.70

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.76, with a volume of 5085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

