e-Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $475,313.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. e-Money has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $475,313.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 24% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00385508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00503142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

