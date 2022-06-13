e-Money Reaches Market Cap of $11.17 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $572,342.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00383067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00542587 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

