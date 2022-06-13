East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.84

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

