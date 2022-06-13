eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 2.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 207,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,615. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.