Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.67 million and a PE ratio of -28.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.54). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.95.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
