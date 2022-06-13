Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $141.00.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.78.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,130 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 134.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 974.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,703 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

