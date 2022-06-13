Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $776,379.51

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $776,379.51 and $7,720.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028914 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,437,164 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

