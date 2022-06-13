Eminer (EM) Price Tops $0.0014

Eminer (EM) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $2.00 million and $108,228.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,045.95 or 0.99858694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00104799 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.