Empirical Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Shares of AMZN traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.57. 1,557,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

