Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

