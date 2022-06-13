Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Downgraded by CIBC to “Hold”

CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$47.00.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$24.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.01. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$24.00 and a one year high of C$64.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total value of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

