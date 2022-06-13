Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,078. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

