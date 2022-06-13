EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $303.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

