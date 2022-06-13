Equalizer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,895.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $6,895.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00412871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00540661 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

