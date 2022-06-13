Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Trading Up 0.1%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 237,203 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 623,672 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 29.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,461 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

