Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50.

On Monday, April 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50.

On Thursday, March 31st, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50.

NYSE RH traded down $20.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.99. 915,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

