EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $201.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 62% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00152548 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,564,608,022 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

