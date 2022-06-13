Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 21,017 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $25,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after buying an additional 893,595 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. 5,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

