Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. 965,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

