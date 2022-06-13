Evercore ISI Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,760,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,965,535 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.