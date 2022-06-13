Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $207,785,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,925,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.01 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

