Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $166.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.32. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.73.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 124.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 407.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $2,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

