F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $150.21

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 11404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.65.
FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
