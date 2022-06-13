FirmaChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.59 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and $2.59 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00366012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00521208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 633,505,446 coins and its circulating supply is 470,280,039 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

FirmaChain's launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain's total supply is 633,505,446 coins and its circulating supply is 470,280,039 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain's official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain's official website is firmachain.org/#

