First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FPAFY stock remained flat at $$2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,947. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

