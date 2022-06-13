First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FPAFY stock remained flat at $$2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,947. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.
