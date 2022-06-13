First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 78.9% in May

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FEP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,972. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

