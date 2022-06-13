First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,617 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.88. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

