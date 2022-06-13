Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

