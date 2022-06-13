Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.27.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

