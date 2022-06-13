Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.