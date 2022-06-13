Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

