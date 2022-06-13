Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.