Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £126 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($157.89) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £134.50 ($168.55) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($194.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($168.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.72) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £145 ($181.70).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,568 ($107.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,723.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,823.63. The stock has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($95.24) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($203.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

