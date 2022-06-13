FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMC. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

FMC opened at $112.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

