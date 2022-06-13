Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$2.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.09.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

